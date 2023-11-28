Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta apartment

A man was found dead at an abandoned apartment in northwest Atlanta last week, but it wasn’t until Monday that police classified the incident as a homicide.
Authorities said they were called to the 400 block of Vine Street around 8:20 a.m. Nov. 20. There, they found the body of 27-year-old James Harris Jr. inside a building.
The initial investigation revealed that Harris’ body had been at that location for several days before it was found, authorities added. Police have not said what caused the man’s death or what might have led to it.
According to an online obituary, Harris was born in Girardeau, Missouri, but was a current resident of Snellville and graduated from Shiloh High School in 2015. He is survived by his parents and four siblings.
“His laid-back, humorous, respectful and kind personality easily made him loved by everyone who passed his way,” the obituary states.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Peace Baptist Church in DeKalb County.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author