Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta apartment

A man was found dead at an abandoned apartment in northwest Atlanta last week, but it wasn’t until Monday that police classified the incident as a homicide.

Authorities said they were called to the 400 block of Vine Street around 8:20 a.m. Nov. 20. There, they found the body of 27-year-old James Harris Jr. inside a building.

The initial investigation revealed that Harris’ body had been at that location for several days before it was found, authorities added. Police have not said what caused the man’s death or what might have led to it.