Two women are charged with murder after a 4-year-old boy’s body was found under a pile of clothes at an Atlanta home, arrest warrants say.
The Georgia Supreme Court will not review the life-without-parole sentence of the 16-year-old who pleaded guilty in the Apalachee High School shooting.
Photos posted to social media document masked trespassers painting graffiti on train cars.
Mexican man illegally in the U.S. arrested in Georgia as part of alleged drug-smuggling cartel that hid methamphetamine in cabbage leaves, according to federal authorities.
Authorities updated the number of injured to 44 from 35 in the Oct. 4 mass shooting and said 8 people face murder charges tied to a neighborhood block party in Vienna, Ga.
A historic building in downtown Athens, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, was damaged Wednesday morning after a fatal car crash, officials say.
A man was arrested Monday after a 45-year-old woman was found dead at the luxury Loews Atlanta Hotel last month, Atlanta police said.
Brittany Patterson made national headlines when deputies arrested her for reckless conduct after her 10-year-old son walked less than a mile from home near Mineral Bluff.
A former High Museum of Art executive was sentenced to 12 months in prison in federal court Monday after stealing over $600,000 from the museum.
Two DeKalb County police officers were shot and injured Sunday night while responding to a domestic incident, officials say.