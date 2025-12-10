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Boy, 4, found dead in Atlanta suffered injuries, past abuse, warrant says

Two women are charged with murder after a 4-year-old boy’s body was found under a pile of clothes at an Atlanta home, arrest warrants say.

Apalachee High School shooter loses attempt to appeal sentence

The Georgia Supreme Court will not review the life-without-parole sentence of the 16-year-old who pleaded guilty in the Apalachee High School shooting.

EXCLUSIVE

An unwanted paint job: New MARTA trains target of recent rail yard vandalism

Photos posted to social media document masked trespassers painting graffiti on train cars.

Tipster gave cops ‘heads-up’ on 110-kilo stash of meth disguised as cabbage

8 face murder charges in Ga. party shooting that killed 2, injured dozens

Historic Athens building, home to Magnolias Bar, partly collapses after fatal crash

Man arrested after woman found dead at luxury hotel in Midtown Atlanta

Georgia mom sues over arrest tied to son’s small-town walk

Former High Museum executive gets 1-year sentence for embezzlement

2 DeKalb officers shot after ‘domestic incident’ leads to gunfire, police say

Boy, 4, found dead in Atlanta suffered injuries, past abuse, warrant says

Apalachee High School shooter loses attempt to appeal sentence

EXCLUSIVE

An unwanted paint job: New MARTA trains target of recent rail yard vandalism