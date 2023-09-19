19-year-old arrested nearly 2 weeks after fatal road rage shooting in Atlanta

A 19-year-old with a violent criminal history was arrested Monday and accused of fatally shooting a woman in her car after a road rage incident in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Javonte Scrutchins of Riverdale was taken into custody on multiple charges, including murder, in the Sept. 5 shooting in the 2900 block of Browns Mill Road, Atlanta police said. Scrutchins is suspected of firing into the car of 31-year-old Desiree George, who had a child with her, according to the suspect’s arrest warrants. George was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The incident began with a crash involving three cars in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood just after 2 a.m., police said.

According to the arrest warrants, Scrutchins is accused of snatching a Del-Ton AR15 pistol out of George’s car and using it to shoot her multiple times. George was shot in the left arm and head, the warrants said. Neither police nor the arrest warrants described the relationship between George and the child in the car.

Scrutchins previously pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in a negotiated deal and served 10 months in prison, according to online court records. He was later charged with armed robbery again, as well as causing a riot in a penal institution, in a case that remains open. He was out of jail after posting bond in that case and being released in February.

Scrutchins was booked into the Fulton jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, robbery by snatching, second-degree cruelty to children and multiple gun counts, records show. He remains in jail without bond.

George’s funeral was held Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in College Park.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

