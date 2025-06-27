Crime & Public Safety
27-year-old drowns on Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

DNR crews located Ramon Diaz-Soria’s body in 60 feet of water Sunday evening.
Lake Lanier is shown in 2022. A 27-year-old drowned on the lake late Saturday afternoon, June 14, 2025. (AJC File)

By
35 minutes ago

A Saturday birthday celebration on Lake Lanier turned tragic when a 27-year-old jumped into the water and didn’t resurface.

The body of Ramon Diaz-Soria, of Atlanta, was recovered Sunday evening. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were called to the lake around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The search area was just north of Vanns Tavern Park.

According to DNR officials, Diaz-Soria was on a rented tritoon boat with friends when he jumped in with his life jacket on, but it wasn’t properly secured. When he went underwater, the life vest floated on the surface.

“Within seconds, they tried to get him,” Diaz-Soria’s friend Melanie Meza told Channel 2 Action News. “After five minutes, there was no luck, so they called out for help.”

The news station reported the group was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Rescue crews arrived and started looking for him with sonar equipment. The search was suspended at nightfall and resumed Sunday morning. By 7:30 p.m., Diaz-Soria’s body was located in 60 feet of water, according to a DNR drowning report.

“He’s such a go-getter — whatever he could do to support his family,” Meza said of Diaz-Soria. She told Channel 2 that his sister and parents are struggling with the loss.

No other details have been released by officials.

