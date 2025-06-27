A Saturday birthday celebration on Lake Lanier turned tragic when a 27-year-old jumped into the water and didn’t resurface.
The body of Ramon Diaz-Soria, of Atlanta, was recovered Sunday evening. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were called to the lake around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The search area was just north of Vanns Tavern Park.
According to DNR officials, Diaz-Soria was on a rented tritoon boat with friends when he jumped in with his life jacket on, but it wasn’t properly secured. When he went underwater, the life vest floated on the surface.
“Within seconds, they tried to get him,” Diaz-Soria’s friend Melanie Meza told Channel 2 Action News. “After five minutes, there was no luck, so they called out for help.”
The news station reported the group was celebrating a friend’s birthday.
Rescue crews arrived and started looking for him with sonar equipment. The search was suspended at nightfall and resumed Sunday morning. By 7:30 p.m., Diaz-Soria’s body was located in 60 feet of water, according to a DNR drowning report.
“He’s such a go-getter — whatever he could do to support his family,” Meza said of Diaz-Soria. She told Channel 2 that his sister and parents are struggling with the loss.
No other details have been released by officials.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sapelo Island gangway collapse was preventable, families allege in lawsuit
Attorneys representing the families of more than three dozen people killed or injured in what officials called a “catastrophic failure” filed the lawsuit.
Missing Morehouse College student found dead
Police in Prince William County asked the public for help to locate 19-year-old Kyle Coleman, saying that his vehicle was found unoccupied after being involved in a car crash.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates
The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves
In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS