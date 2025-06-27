“Within seconds, they tried to get him,” Diaz-Soria’s friend Melanie Meza told Channel 2 Action News. “After five minutes, there was no luck, so they called out for help.”

The news station reported the group was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Rescue crews arrived and started looking for him with sonar equipment. The search was suspended at nightfall and resumed Sunday morning. By 7:30 p.m., Diaz-Soria’s body was located in 60 feet of water, according to a DNR drowning report.

“He’s such a go-getter — whatever he could do to support his family,” Meza said of Diaz-Soria. She told Channel 2 that his sister and parents are struggling with the loss.

No other details have been released by officials.

