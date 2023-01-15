Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead

A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call about a person being shot in the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the shooting victim, police said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.
The initial investigation indicates the man had been in an “ongoing altercation” with the suspect, which eventually culminated in the victim being shot.
No other information has been released about the circumstances of the shooting.
The apartment neighborhood is located off Peachtree Road across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
