BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden visits historic Ebenezer Baptist Church
ajc logo
X

Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call about a person being shot in the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the shooting victim, police said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

The initial investigation indicates the man had been in an “ongoing altercation” with the suspect, which eventually culminated in the victim being shot.

No other information has been released about the circumstances of the shooting.

The apartment neighborhood is located off Peachtree Road across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
5h ago

Credit: NBC/NETFLIX/HBO

TV best bets with ‘Night Court’ reboot, ‘New Amsterdam’ series finale, ‘That ‘90s Show,’...
5h ago

Credit: NBC/NETFLIX/HBO

TV best bets with ‘Night Court’ reboot, ‘New Amsterdam’ series finale, ‘That ‘90s Show,’...
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Live updates from Biden’s visit to Ebenezer
12m ago
The Latest

Man dead after being shot in vehicle on I-75 in Clayton County
19m ago
19-year-old sought in fatal shooting at Gwinnett home
5-year-old boy, Georgia DOT employee killed during storms, officials say
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
16h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top