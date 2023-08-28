Security guard killed by stray bullet in Midtown Atlanta

A security guard working in Midtown was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a stray bullet fired from a nearby parking deck, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police confirmed the victim was a guard in his 30s but did not release his name, according to Channel 2. He was doing rounds an adjacent parking deck on Spring Street when the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Police told the news station several people returned to their car after leaving a club and confronted someone breaking into the vehicle. Shots were fired, hitting and killing the guard.

Investigators have not determined who fired the gun, according to Channel 2, and no arrests were announced. Officers and crime scene technicians are still processing the scene on Spring and 3rd streets, one block north of the famed Fox Theatre.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.