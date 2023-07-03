2 killed hours apart in separate shootings across Atlanta

Two men were killed within hours of each other Sunday evening in separate shootings at a home and an apartment complex in Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded to the first shooting around 9 p.m. at the Villages of East Lake apartments on Greenhaven Drive. The southeast Atlanta complex is located near Glenwood Avenue just west of the East Lake Golf Club.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was not publicly identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries, police said.

At around 11:15 p.m., police received a call for another shooting in the 200 block of Thornton Street in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood of Joyland. The area is about six miles away from the scene of the first shooting.

Officers arrived at the home and found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. That victim was also taken to a hospital, where he died. He was not identified by police.

A motive is unclear for both cases, and no details were released on possible suspects.

Earlier that day, a trio of separate shootings left three people injured across the city over a span of nine hours. The three victims, who were found shot between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., are expected to survive, police said.

Investigations into the shootings on Sunday are ongoing.

