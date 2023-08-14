BREAKING | Woman fatally shot near Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 detained

A woman was shot and killed Monday morning near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Markham Street near Northside Drive following reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found the victim dead. Her identity was not released.

No details were provided on what led up to the shooting, but police said a person was detained.

An investigation is ongoing.

