BREAKING | Woman fatally shot near Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 detained

Crime & Public Safety
By
25 minutes ago
X

A woman was shot and killed Monday morning near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Markham Street near Northside Drive following reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found the victim dead. Her identity was not released.

No details were provided on what led up to the shooting, but police said a person was detained.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
3h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
5h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
5h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police seek help ID’ing suspects in deadly shooting near SW Atlanta venue
1h ago
Man shot, killed at Buckhead apartment complex
20h ago
Bystander shot, killed after fight breaks out at DeKalb apartments
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
17h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top