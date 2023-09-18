1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near I-20 in NW Atlanta

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

A woman was killed after she and another victim were hit by gunfire in northwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Atlanta police were called around 2 p.m. to a Texaco gas station on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in the Westhaven neighborhood, near the intersection with Burton Road. There, they found a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was described as alert, while the woman was in critical condition, police said. Both were rushed to a hospital, but the woman did not survive. She has not been publicly identified.

Investigators believe the victims were shot at a separate, unknown location before arriving at the Texaco in a privately owned vehicle. The gas station is just off the I-20 exit ramp to Holmes Drive and north of the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.

No other information has been released by police.

