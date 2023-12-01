Man shot, killed at troubled Atlanta apartment complex

A man was fatally shot Thursday night at one of Atlanta’s most dangerous apartment complexes, according to officials.
Around 9 p.m., Atlanta police responded to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road in the Custer-McDonough-Guice neighborhood between Moreland Avenue and McDonough Boulevard. A caller had reported that a person had been shot, and when officers arrived they found a man in critical condition, police said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he did not survive, according to authorities. His name was not released.
No other details have been shared about what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
The Park Vista complex is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
In November 2022, a man was killed there following a dispute. One man was arrested in connection with that case.
Between 2017 and January 2022, there were 86 crimes reported at the complex. They included 31 aggravated assaults, nine robberies, four rapes and two child molestations.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author