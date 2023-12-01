Man shot, killed at troubled Atlanta apartment complex

A man was fatally shot Thursday night at one of Atlanta’s most dangerous apartment complexes, according to officials.

Around 9 p.m., Atlanta police responded to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road in the Custer-McDonough-Guice neighborhood between Moreland Avenue and McDonough Boulevard. A caller had reported that a person had been shot, and when officers arrived they found a man in critical condition, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he did not survive, according to authorities. His name was not released.