Man arrested months after fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

A man apprehended Tuesday is accused in the death of a victim who died months after a shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Willie Holt was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, two days after being arrested in Carroll County by Georgia State Patrol troopers, officials said. Jail records show that he is facing a charge of murder.

On April 25, Atlanta police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fountain Drive, which is west of the Atlanta University Center Consortium, shortly before 10 a.m. regarding a person injured. Officers stated they located Andre Harris with severe injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

Harris died from his injuries July 18, according to officials, and homicide investigators “were able to establish probable cause and secure arrest warrants” for Holt.

The details of Holt’s arrest in Carroll County were not provided.