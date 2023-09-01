Man charged with murder in SW Atlanta apartment shooting

A man was arrested Thursday after being involved in a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier in the day, police said.

Ronald Adams, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He was arrested at his apartment, which police said is in the same complex as the shooting.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to the Landing Square complex in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway, which is just outside of I-285 and near Greenbriar Mall. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private party after being shot, according to officials.

Officers also responded to the hospital to speak to the man, who later died.

The investigation pointed toward Adams as the suspected gunman, police confirmed, but they did not say how he was allegedly involved. A motive was not provided.