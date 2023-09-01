Man charged with murder in SW Atlanta apartment shooting

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was arrested Thursday after being involved in a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier in the day, police said.

Ronald Adams, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He was arrested at his apartment, which police said is in the same complex as the shooting.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to the Landing Square complex in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway, which is just outside of I-285 and near Greenbriar Mall. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private party after being shot, according to officials.

Officers also responded to the hospital to speak to the man, who later died.

The investigation pointed toward Adams as the suspected gunman, police confirmed, but they did not say how he was allegedly involved. A motive was not provided.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Threats from Georgia’s Greene, Clyde increase chances of federal shutdown2h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Toddler’s remains identified as missing 2-year-old; father to be charged
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Meadows, Fulton DA at odds over bid to move RICO case to federal court
3h ago

Switch plans to expand metro Atlanta footprint with $772M data center
29m ago

Switch plans to expand metro Atlanta footprint with $772M data center
29m ago

Credit: AP

Emails show Sidney Powell’s ties to copying Georgia election data
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

2 wanted in connection with siblings found dead alongside Gwinnett interstate
33m ago
Authorities ID 23-year-old killed in Fulton jail stabbing
57m ago
Citing lumbering Young Thug case, Trump co-defendant seeks separate trial
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
1h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top