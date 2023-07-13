Shooting at Sylvan Hills gas station leaves man dead

A man was shot to death at a gas station in southwest Atlanta shortly after midnight Thursday, according to officials.

Officers were called to a Texaco on Sylvan Road in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

It was the first homicide Atlanta police had reported since Sunday, continuing a significant decline in the rate of killings this year compared to last year. As of July 9, there had been 61 homicides reported in the city, down from 85 on the same date in 2022.

The drop in deadly violence is part of a nationwide downward trend following the eruption in homicides that major cities saw during the pandemic. City leaders credit the shift to Mayor Andre Dickens’ efforts aimed at combating violence, particularly among youths.

