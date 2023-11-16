Man arrested in deadly shooting at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last month at one of southwest Atlanta’s troubled apartment complexes.

Abubacar Diawara, 24, was booked into the Fulton County jail on Wednesday and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault, Atlanta police said. He is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Ji Hadd Mwaniki the night of Oct. 22.

According to police, Mwaniki was at the Park at Castleton Apartments along Bent Creek Way when he got into a fight with Diawara that escalated to gunfire. Mwaniki was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The complex is about a block from the Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course along Campbellton Road. It is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Just over 24 hours before Mwaniki was killed, another shooting left a man injured in the same complex. In that case, the 21-year-old victim was in front of a family member’s home when he was shot in the shoulder by someone in a moving vehicle, police said at the time. On Thursday, officials did not immediately return a request to confirm if the two were connected.

Explore2 shootings along same Atlanta road leave 1 dead, 1 injured

In January of last year, three people were shot in what police described as a botched drug deal that resulted in two shooting scenes, one at the complex and one at the nearby Chevron gas station along Campbellton Road at Delowe Drive, the AJC previously reported. And between 2017 and 2021, at least 17 aggravated assaults and three robberies were reported there.

ExploreMan fatally shot at SW Atlanta gas station in front of his kids, family says

The surrounding neighborhood also has had its share of gun violence.

Most recently, a 25-year-old father was shot and killed in front of his children Wednesday while at the Campbellton Road gas station. In January 2022, a 5-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet after getting caught in the crossfire between two drivers in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road. Two men were arrested in that shooting.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mercedes-Benz debuts ‘seamless’ EV charging hub in Sandy Springs5h ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
49m ago

Credit: John Spink

Details of the environmental complaint filed over Atlanta training center
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It’s right.’ Kemp urges Georgia leaders to rally behind Atlanta training center
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-85 North in DeKalb reopens after crash caused delays for hours
16m ago
Details of the environmental complaint filed over Atlanta training center
1h ago
Man fatally shot at SW Atlanta gas station in front of his kids, family says
3h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
16h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top