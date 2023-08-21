Man arrested, dog found after owner fatally shot at Buckhead apartment complex

A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man walking his dog earlier this month at an apartment complex in Buckhead, authorities said Monday.

David Edward Kinney, of Riverdale, is facing several charges, including felony murder and armed robbery, in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old Jaden McKinnon at Willowest in Lindberg on Aug. 13, according to Atlanta police.

Kinney was taken into custody in Clayton County on Friday. McKinnon’s French Bulldog, which had been missing since the gunfire, was recovered and returned to his family, police said.

Atlanta police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the shooting at the complex, located a short distance from the Lindbergh Center MARTA station. At the scene, officers found McKinnon suffering from a gunshot wound. The dog owner was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Following an investigation, authorities located Kinney, who also had outstanding warrants in both Fulton and Clayton counties, as well as Colorado. He was taken to Atlanta police headquarters and later booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Kinney is also facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to authorities. Police have not released details on a motive for the shooting and alleged armed robbery.

He was previously arrested by Atlanta police in 2020 on drug and firearm charges, online records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.