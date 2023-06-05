X

Police searching for 3 suspects after deadly shooting in Mechanicsville

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A man was shot to death inside a car at a Mechanicsville apartment complex early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers got a call about a person shot around 2 a.m. at the Mechanicsville Crossing apartments on Wells Street.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Capt. Jeff Childers said. The victim has not been publicly identified.

“Indications are at this time that two males approached this victim while he was in his car and fired multiple rounds,” Childers said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The two men quickly left the scene with a third suspect in a black Dodge Charger, Channel 2 reported.

Police confirmed that the victim lived at the apartment complex, according to the news station. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

22h ago

