Police searching for 3 suspects after deadly shooting in Mechanicsville

A man was shot to death inside a car at a Mechanicsville apartment complex early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers got a call about a person shot around 2 a.m. at the Mechanicsville Crossing apartments on Wells Street.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Capt. Jeff Childers said. The victim has not been publicly identified.

“Indications are at this time that two males approached this victim while he was in his car and fired multiple rounds,” Childers said.

The two men quickly left the scene with a third suspect in a black Dodge Charger, Channel 2 reported.

Police confirmed that the victim lived at the apartment complex, according to the news station. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

