Man fatally shot near downtown Atlanta MARTA station, police headquarters

Credit: Casey Sykes

30 minutes ago
A man was found shot to death Saturday morning near a downtown Atlanta MARTA station and police headquarters, officials said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Peachtree Street around 6:10 a.m. regarding a person shot. The location is between the Garnett MARTA station and the Atlanta Police Headquarters in the South Downtown neighborhood.

At the scene, a man was found shot multiple times and was pronounced dead, according to police. His name was not released.

MARTA police said they assisted Atlanta police in responding to the shooting. A spokesperson confirmed that “the incident did not happen at the station and did not impact service.”

No details were released on a suspected shooter or on what may have led to the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

