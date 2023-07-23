Man allegedly killed by ex’s boyfriend at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A love triangle dispute apparently led to a fatal shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex early Sunday.

Atlanta police were called just after midnight to Dwell @ The View apartments on Hollywood Road. The gated complex is in Scotts Crossing and just north of Proctor Creek. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened after the victim went to the residence of his former partner at the complex. He then allegedly got into a dispute with their new boyfriend, who was there at the time, which led to gunfire, the news station reported.

The current boyfriend was identified as a suspect and fled the scene after the shooting, according to Channel 2.

No other details were provided. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.