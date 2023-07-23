Man allegedly killed by ex’s boyfriend at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A love triangle dispute apparently led to a fatal shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex early Sunday.

Atlanta police were called just after midnight to Dwell @ The View apartments on Hollywood Road. The gated complex is in Scotts Crossing and just north of Proctor Creek. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened after the victim went to the residence of his former partner at the complex. He then allegedly got into a dispute with their new boyfriend, who was there at the time, which led to gunfire, the news station reported.

The current boyfriend was identified as a suspect and fled the scene after the shooting, according to Channel 2.

No other details were provided. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

