Search continues for suspects in deadly assault at Atlanta gas station

It’s been a month since a man died following an alleged assault at a northwest Atlanta gas station and police said Tuesday that investigators are still searching for suspects.

David Dominguez Reyes died July 7, just 10 days after police found him at a Shell gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a cut to his head, according to authorities. Reyes was in critical condition when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but officials said his condition steadily worsened until he died.

Authorities said they believe the incident may have been the result of a scuffle between several people. No other details were released about the incident or what may have led to it.

On Tuesday, Atlanta police renewed calls for information, stating that they are trying to identify persons of interest who were seen at or near the gas station the night of the incident. No suspects have been identified in the case.

The Martin Luther King Jr. corridor on the west side of the city is a hotspot for gas stations where crimes have been reported. Police responded to nearly 5,500 calls for service across 14 gas stations on the busy roadway from January 2022 to late June of this year, an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of police data revealed. Of that number, police were called to the Shell gas station 170 times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

