BREAKING: Another shooting turns deadly at a Metropolitan Parkway convenience store

While detectives were still gathering evidence, Smith said the double shooting “appears as a targeted event.” It was yet clear if anyone else was involved.

Before daybreak Friday, uniform police officers filled the gas station’s parking lot as crime scene technicians placed items into evidence. A body was removed from inside the convenience store in a black bag.

It was a familiar scene. Just three days before and a half-mile down the road, another man was fatally shot at the Metro Quik Mart on the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Dill Avenue. Derrick Williams, 51, was found in critical condition when officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he died at a hospital.

No suspects have been publicly identified in Williams’ death.

Anyone with information in either deadly shooting is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

