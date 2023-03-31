BREAKING: Another shooting turns deadly at a Metropolitan Parkway convenience store

For the second time this week, crime scene tape is strung up outside a convenience store on southwest Atlanta’s busy Metropolitan Parkway following a deadly shooting.
Two men were shot Friday morning at the Exxon station just south of Lexington Avenue after getting into a dispute, according to Atlanta police. One was killed, and the other showed up wounded on Hope Street a few blocks away.
The two men, who appear to be in their 20s or 30s, were customers of the Exxon’s convenience store, Atlanta police Lt. Andrew Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. The slain man was already dead when officers arrived at the gas station shortly after 2 a.m.
The other shooting victim was stable when he was taken to a hospital, said Smith, who serves as the homicide unit commander.
While detectives were still gathering evidence, Smith said the double shooting “appears as a targeted event.” It was yet clear if anyone else was involved.
Before daybreak Friday, uniform police officers filled the gas station’s parking lot as crime scene technicians placed items into evidence. A body was removed from inside the convenience store in a black bag.
It was a familiar scene. Just three days before and a half-mile down the road, another man was fatally shot at the Metro Quik Mart on the corner of Metropolitan Parkway and Dill Avenue. Derrick Williams, 51, was found in critical condition when officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he died at a hospital.
No suspects have been publicly identified in Williams’ death.
Anyone with information in either deadly shooting is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
