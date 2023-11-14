Man arrested in teen’s fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man was arrested last week in the death of a 19-year-old woman at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June, officials said.

Lavar McNair is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a pistol by someone under the age of 18 and participating in crime in association with a criminal street gang, court records show. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Monday, ShaNorria Wyche was struck in the head when McNair shot at a vehicle on June 24 at the Capitol Vanira Apartments on Hank Aaron Drive. Atlanta police previously said they responded to the complex around 10:30 p.m. and pronounced Wyche dead at the scene.

McNair’s aggravated assault charge stems from him shooting at a man, as well as at least one of his bullets entering a woman’s home and nearly striking her, the warrant states.

A GoFundMe account created by a friend of Wyche said she had dreams of making her mother proud by earning her college diploma.

“For our beloved baby girl ShaNorria, who was wrongfully taken from us too soon. ... With so much potential and promise at the tender age of 19, we are now forced to say our final goodbyes,” Brittany Bell wrote.

