Gunfire erupted at an Atlanta park Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another in critical condition, according to authorities.
Atlanta police responded around 8:15 p.m. to Coan Park in the 1500 block of Woodbine Avenue after getting a call that two people had been shot.
The park is just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head and another suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.
“The male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his head was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel, while the other male was transported to the hospital in critical condition,” police said.
Their names have not been released. A motive is unclear and no other information was provided by police about what led to the shooting.
