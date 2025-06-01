CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Police investigating incident at Coan Park in Kirkwood neighborhood.
A man has died and another is in critical condition after being shot Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Coan Park in Atlanta, police said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
15 minutes ago

Gunfire erupted at an Atlanta park Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another in critical condition, according to authorities.

Atlanta police responded around 8:15 p.m. to Coan Park in the 1500 block of Woodbine Avenue after getting a call that two people had been shot.

Explore5 steps Georgia lawmakers can take to prevent mass shootings in schools

The park is just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head and another suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.

“The male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his head was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel, while the other male was transported to the hospital in critical condition,” police said.

Their names have not been released. A motive is unclear and no other information was provided by police about what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gridlock Guy: A pleasant and easy MARTA commute was worth the extra travel time

