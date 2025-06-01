Gunfire erupted at an Atlanta park Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another in critical condition, according to authorities.

Atlanta police responded around 8:15 p.m. to Coan Park in the 1500 block of Woodbine Avenue after getting a call that two people had been shot.

The park is just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood.