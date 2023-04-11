BREAKING: Woman shot dead at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A woman was found shot to death in a breezeway of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers responded to the City Park Atlanta apartments along Fairburn Road in the Wildwood neighborhood after a neighbor called 911 around 4:30 a.m., Lt. Ryan Stephens told reporters at the scene.
Officers found a female victim in the second-floor breezeway of one of the buildings, he said. She had died of an apparent gunshot wound and has yet to be identified.
Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victim lived at the complex or was visiting someone, but they believe the altercation began inside an apartment.
No other details were immediately available, as Stephens said detectives remain on scene collecting information.
The complex, formerly Elite at City Park, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
Between 2017 and 2022, police have recorded 106 crimes at the address, including 27 aggravated assaults, four robberies, a rape, one incident of sodomy and a case of child molestation.
