Man arrested, charged with killing Marietta teacher near Underground Atlanta

An Atlanta man has been charged with murder, among other counts, in connection with the November killing of a beloved Marietta Middle School teacher, according to court documents.
Leroy Hinton, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday on counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show. According to his arrest warrants, he is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jason Ogbomoh on Nov. 12 at about 3 a.m. at 81 Peachtree Street, about a half-block from Underground Atlanta and the Five Points MARTA station.
Ogbomoh was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died from his wounds, the warrants said.
Hinton, who does not have an arrest history in Atlanta, is accused of shooting Ogbomoh multiple times in the torso, his arrest warrants said. Police at the scene said they suspected a fight preceded the shooting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Ogbomoh was a computer science teacher at Marietta Middle and was pursuing his master’s degree in computer science at Georgia State University. School Principal Diona Brown described him as a role model who could not be easily replaced.
Ogbomoh’s obituary said he was also a musician who “would create music for the fanbase he developed back in college” at the University of Georgia. He was buried Nov. 28 at the Georgia Memorial Park on Cobb Parkway.
Hinton’s first appearance took place Tuesday morning, court records show. He was denied bond and will remain in the Fulton jail.
About the Author