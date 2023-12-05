Man arrested, charged with killing Marietta teacher near Underground Atlanta

An Atlanta man has been charged with murder, among other counts, in connection with the November killing of a beloved Marietta Middle School teacher, according to court documents.

Leroy Hinton, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday on counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show. According to his arrest warrants, he is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jason Ogbomoh on Nov. 12 at about 3 a.m. at 81 Peachtree Street, about a half-block from Underground Atlanta and the Five Points MARTA station.

Ogbomoh was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died from his wounds, the warrants said.