Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured outside club near Bankhead

One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting Monday night outside a club in northwest Atlanta near Bankhead, according to authorities.
Atlanta police got a call around 11 p.m. about a person shot at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Center Hill area, not far from Center Hill Park. The location is home to Club Bankhead and Fox Phase II, a restaurant and event venue.
Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. It was not clear if the shooting was related to either nightlife business.
Joann McKibbins, the grandmother of one of the victims, was at the scene and told Channel 2 Action News that her grandson had just turned 18 years old.
“A sweet, kind-hearted person. His heart is so pure. That’s all I know about my grandson,” she told the news station.
McKibbins said she and her grandson’s mother are hurt.
“All the young people die for no reason. They got to put the guns down. They need to go put the guns down,” she said.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any other details about the victims.
