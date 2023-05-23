X

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured outside club near Bankhead

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting Monday night outside a club in northwest Atlanta near Bankhead, according to authorities.

Atlanta police got a call around 11 p.m. about a person shot at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Center Hill area, not far from Center Hill Park. The location is home to Club Bankhead and Fox Phase II, a restaurant and event venue.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. It was not clear if the shooting was related to either nightlife business.

Joann McKibbins, the grandmother of one of the victims, was at the scene and told Channel 2 Action News that her grandson had just turned 18 years old.

“A sweet, kind-hearted person. His heart is so pure. That’s all I know about my grandson,” she told the news station.

McKibbins said she and her grandson’s mother are hurt.

“All the young people die for no reason. They got to put the guns down. They need to go put the guns down,” she said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any other details about the victims.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia records highest voter turnout in the South2h ago

Officer misconduct investigators blocked from Atlanta detention center
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No more tears: Freddie Freeman’s second return to Atlanta much different than first
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Big county projects hint at property tax hike in Fulton
46m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Big county projects hint at property tax hike in Fulton
46m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
2h ago
4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
2h ago
No injuries after Brookhaven officer fires gun in struggle with suspect
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top