Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured outside club near Bankhead

Atlanta police got a call around 11 p.m. about a person shot at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Center Hill area, not far from Center Hill Park. The location is home to Club Bankhead and Fox Phase II, a restaurant and event venue.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. It was not clear if the shooting was related to either nightlife business.