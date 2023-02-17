BreakingNews
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
BREAKING: Person fatally shot in SW Atlanta residential area

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 13 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in a residential area in southwest Atlanta.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but officers were called to the 1300 block of Allegheny Street shortly before 5 p.m. about a shooting. Police spokesman John Predmore confirmed a victim was shot and killed.

The victim was not publicly identified and no details were released about a suspect. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

