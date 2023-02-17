BREAKING: Person fatally shot in SW Atlanta residential area

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in a residential area in southwest Atlanta.
Few details about the incident were immediately available, but officers were called to the 1300 block of Allegheny Street shortly before 5 p.m. about a shooting. Police spokesman John Predmore confirmed a victim was shot and killed.
The victim was not publicly identified and no details were released about a suspect. Police did not say what led to the shooting.
