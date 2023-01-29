Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say

An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and discovered the driver was rushing a gunshot victim to a hospital, police said.
The stop happened around 3:45 p.m. as the driver was traveling north toward Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a police statement. The victim died from his injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting took place at a food mart at 807 Conley Road in southeast Atlanta. It is not clear what time the victim was injured.
No other details, including when the shooting victim died, have been released by police.
