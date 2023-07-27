BREAKING: 2 fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex turned deadly Thursday afternoon, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that two people were fatally shot at the complex on Peyton Place, which is just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 911 call was made at about 4:15 p.m.

The victims have not been publicly identified, and no details were released about what may have led to the shooting

