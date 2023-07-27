BreakingNews
Trump faces additional charge in Florida classified documents case

BREAKING: 2 fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: NewsChopper2

Credit: NewsChopper2

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 33 minutes ago
X

A double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex turned deadly Thursday afternoon, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that two people were fatally shot at the complex on Peyton Place, which is just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 911 call was made at about 4:15 p.m.

The victims have not been publicly identified, and no details were released about what may have led to the shooting

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI, local agencies search Newton County property for woman missing since 20161h ago

Credit: AP

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents...
5m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
1h ago

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?
1h ago

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump says his lawyers have met with DOJ ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Man indicted, accused of setting off pipe bomb, stealing from DeKalb bank
5m ago
South Fulton police help arrest multiple murder suspects in 24-hour period
26m ago
Former hotel clerk gets 15-year prison sentence for human trafficking
54m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How watch livestream Thursday of 70th anniversary of Korean Armistice Day
13h ago
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
12h ago
Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top