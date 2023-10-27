61-year-old man stabbed to death in SE Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police said officers were called to the 900 block of Stonewall Drive in the Leila Valley neighborhood around 11 p.m. They found the victim, who had been stabbed several times in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released. Channel 2 Action News reported that he was 61 years old.

Officials have not said what led to the stabbing or if they have any suspects.

