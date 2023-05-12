X

Man in critical condition after shooting at Washington Park Natatorium in Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday night at the Washington Park Natatorium in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers got the call about a person shot at the indoor aquatic center on Ollie Street around 9 p.m. The center is across the street from the park, which connects to the West End Trail of the Atlanta Beltline.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was rushed to a hospital, police said in a statement.

No other details were provided about what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified. We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

