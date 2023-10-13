BREAKING | Woman arrested in Gwinnett man’s July disappearance

15 minutes ago
A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the July disappearance of a Gwinnett County man, according to court records.

Destiny Stephens, 20, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and concealing the death of another, jail records show. She and two others, who have not been booked, are suspected of participating in the killing of 21-year-old Leondre Flynt.

Atlanta police believe he was shot and killed July 29 and his body was later disposed of.

“We can confirm that we are searching for one male suspect and two female suspects regarding that case. However, because this is an active investigation, we will not be releasing their names or any other identifying information,” police said in a statement Friday morning.

― This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

