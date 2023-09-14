Arrest made in deadly April shooting of 21-year-old at Adamsville apartments

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with an April shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Quataven Williams is accused of taking part in the killing of 21-year-old Derek Alexander on April 19 at the Creekside at Adamsville community. Williams faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to jail records.

On that day in April, Atlanta police were called to the gated complex at 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 7:45 p.m. and found Alexander in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his leg and neck, an incident report states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later released security footage showing three people who they believed were involved. It showed the group walking into the complex through its gates, both of which had been opened and slowly closed behind them. Two of them walk to the left while one continues straight before turning to join the others.

Explore3 killed in separate shootings across Atlanta in span of 10 hours

It is not clear if Williams is one of those individuals or if the others are still considered persons of interest.

Alexander was one of three people to be killed in Atlanta within 10 hours that day. He was from Riverdale and owned the Nema Me Ama clothing line, according to his Facebook page.

