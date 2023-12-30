2nd woman arrested in Gwinnett man’s disappearance, death

Destiny Stephens, 20, was arrested in connection with the case in October. Authorities said at least one other suspect at large remains at large.

According to Stephens’ arrest warrant, Flynt left his family’s home in Gwinnett around 10 a.m. July 29. He spoke on the phone with his sister about 45 minutes later and mentioned going to meet a woman in Buckhead, Flynt’s cousin, Shannon Wilson, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Flynt was reported missing to Gwinnett police Aug. 1 after his family did not hear from him. Atlanta police then took over the case after crime scene evidence was found in a unit at the Marquis at Buckhead apartment complex off Peachtree Road, where authorities said Flynt had gone to meet a woman.

Flynt had been communicating with a woman before going to the apartment, according to investigators. Police confirmed Flynt had not been communicating with Stephens, but have not said anything about Zalky. Investigators later learned that Stephens told a friend she had been “attacked inside her apartment and that someone shot and killed her assailant,” the warrant stated.

A report of shots fired was made around noon July 29, police said, and a resident notified the leasing office of a bullet hole inside their apartment. Another tenant across the hall said shots were fired in his unit but told management it was a misfire, according to authorities.

Police have not said who shot Flynt, but stated the evidence suggested that Stephens, Zalky and one other suspect “all participated in the murder and concealment of Leondre Flynt’s (body),” according to Stephens’ warrant.

Later the same day, license plate readers revealed that Flynt’s maroon truck was spotted at a Lowe’s store in Edgewood. Police said the surveillance footage showed Stephens and another woman getting out of his truck and going into the store to buy a hand saw and bolt cutters.

Two days later, the truck was tracked to a CVS in Detroit, Michigan.

Stephens was granted a $150,000 bond in November but remains in the Fulton jail.

