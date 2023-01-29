Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta

A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
Atlanta police were called to the Northside Plaza Apartment Homes on Markham Street around 2:30 p.m., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
At the scene, Capt. Tom Atzert told Channel 2 Action News that a doorbell camera showed the victim and her boyfriend in the breezeway when she was struck in the chest.
“His immediate reaction, you can tell that it was definitely an accident,” Atzert told the news station.
The boyfriend was taken into custody as the investigation continues.
Officers told Channel 2 the couple didn’t live at the complex and had been visiting a friend.
