X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.

Atlanta police were called to the Northside Plaza Apartment Homes on Markham Street around 2:30 p.m., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

At the scene, Capt. Tom Atzert told Channel 2 Action News that a doorbell camera showed the victim and her boyfriend in the breezeway when she was struck in the chest.

“His immediate reaction, you can tell that it was definitely an accident,” Atzert told the news station.

The boyfriend was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

Officers told Channel 2 the couple didn’t live at the complex and had been visiting a friend.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Astonishing I-985 plane landing could have gone so much worse3h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
2h ago

Credit: ABC

ABC officially dropping Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from ‘GMA3′

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
14h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

18-year-old passenger in car shot, injured in SW Atlanta
16h ago
Life in prison for Henry County man, 80, who fatally shot son’s fiancée’s child
18h ago
Cops: 2 charged in attack of KSU student who said he was called racial slur
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top