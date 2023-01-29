Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police were called to the Northside Plaza Apartment Homes on Markham Street around 2:30 p.m., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

At the scene, Capt. Tom Atzert told Channel 2 Action News that a doorbell camera showed the victim and her boyfriend in the breezeway when she was struck in the chest.