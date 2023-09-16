Man found fatally shot at SW Atlanta shopping plaza

By
9 minutes ago
X

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta commercial plaza left one man dead early Saturday morning, police said.

More than a dozen businesses share the parking lot at 448 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in the Mechanicsville neighborhood where officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, a 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot would, officials confirmed.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police did not provide further details on the incident or say what business it may have been tied to. The complex is home to a recording studio, a kava bar, a pet supply shop and others.

Information on a suspect was not released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

