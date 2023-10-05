Suspected car burglar stabbed to death in East Atlanta Village

A man suspected of breaking into a car in East Atlanta Village on Wednesday night was stabbed to death by someone trying to prevent the burglary, authorities said.

Officers were called to Argosy, a popular restaurant and bar on Flat Shoals Avenue, just after 10:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person down, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police provided few details about the incident but said a car break-in led to the owner chasing the suspected burglar. The pursuit “concluded with the stabbing,” police said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, but a police spokesperson emphasized that the stabbing had not been classified as a homicide as of Thursday morning. The investigation remains active and detectives are still conducting interviews, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.