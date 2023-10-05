Suspected car burglar stabbed to death in East Atlanta Village

Crime & Public Safety
By
37 minutes ago
X

A man suspected of breaking into a car in East Atlanta Village on Wednesday night was stabbed to death by someone trying to prevent the burglary, authorities said.

Officers were called to Argosy, a popular restaurant and bar on Flat Shoals Avenue, just after 10:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person down, Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police provided few details about the incident but said a car break-in led to the owner chasing the suspected burglar. The pursuit “concluded with the stabbing,” police said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, but a police spokesperson emphasized that the stabbing had not been classified as a homicide as of Thursday morning. The investigation remains active and detectives are still conducting interviews, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Athens Clarke-County Police Surveillance footage

In court, UGA casts blame to others for fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

WATCH LIVE: Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell seeks to have RICO case tossed
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia prison inmate slain
2h ago

Credit: Contributed Family Photo

Stray bullet changes 5-year-old’s life; shooter sentenced to 30 years
3h ago

Credit: Contributed Family Photo

Stray bullet changes 5-year-old’s life; shooter sentenced to 30 years
3h ago

New: Fulton DA previews witnesses for first Trump RICO trial
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

1 dead in shooting at home in quiet Cobb neighborhood
1h ago
UPDATE
Suspect arrested in Forsyth hit-and-run that killed Alpharetta man
1h ago
9-year-old boy, girl hit by cars in metro Atlanta in single afternoon
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top