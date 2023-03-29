X

51-year-old man fatally shot at SW Atlanta convenience store

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a southwest Atlanta convenience store, police said.

The shooting happened at the Metro Quik Mart along Metropolitan Parkway at about 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found a 51-year-old man shot and in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim was not publicly identified and authorities have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

About a half mile up the street and nearly 16 hours earlier, a man was shot multiple times at a home in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

