Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons

Man fatally shot at SW Atlanta gas station in front of his kids, family says

By
46 minutes ago
A 25-year-old man was shot to death in front of his children at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Wednesday night, according to his family.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Campbellton Road, Atlanta police said. The area is located near the intersection of Delowe Drive and just outside the Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was walking out of the store when an SUV, possibly a blue Jeep Compass, pulled up and shots were fired, according to Channel 2 Action News. He was struck in front of his children, his sister told the news station. She asked to remain anonymous.

A motive is unclear and police have not shared additional details about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

How ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies
5h ago

Credit: TNS

