Man fatally shot at SW Atlanta gas station in front of his kids, family says

A 25-year-old man was shot to death in front of his children at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Wednesday night, according to his family.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Campbellton Road, Atlanta police said. The area is located near the intersection of Delowe Drive and just outside the Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was not publicly identified, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.