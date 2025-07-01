Teen arrested in 16-year-old’s fatal shooting outside Brookhaven McDonald’s

Officers had responded around 10:50 p.m. June 14 to a report of a person shot on the Northeast Expressway between Briarwood Road and the 2900 block of Clairmont Road. But police said investigators later determined the teenager had been shot near a McDonald’s in the 3000 block of Clairmont Road.

Edgar Morales-Corona was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries four days later, according to police and his obituary.

According to the police report, the victim’s friend called 911 after the incident and said Morales-Corona had been shot in the head by three “males” walking on Clairmont Road. Officers later found the friend on I-85 Frontage Road standing by Morales-Corona’s black Ford Explorer with blood on his shirt. The victim was unconscious in the driver’s seat, and blood was seen on “multiple surfaces inside the vehicle,” the report stated.

The friend, who was identified only as Clark in the report, said he and Morales-Corona decided to go to McDonald’s while they waited for another friend to get off work at a nearby Kroger on Buford Highway, police said. After noticing three possible school acquaintances in the parking lot, they approached them a couple of times before the friend saw one of the juveniles wearing a ski mask, according to the report.

He then saw the flash of a gunshot, police said. The friend said he used his hands to steer and press the gas pedal to drive away, the report stated.

According to the report, the friend said he believed they were shooting at him and hit Morales-Corona. He told police he didn’t know them.

“He did not state why they would have shot at him specifically,” an officer wrote in the report.

Officers went to the McDonald’s to secure the crime scene and speak to other witnesses. Last week, police offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Mendoza, of Riverdale, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

“This arrest would not have been possible without the support of Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and the community,” police Chief Brandon Gurley said in a statement. “We are grateful to those who came forward with information, and we hope this brings some measure of comfort to the victim’s family.”

On Tuesday, police said the investigation was active and that additional arrests or charges were possible. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.