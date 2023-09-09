2 found fatally shot outside SE Atlanta home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

Two men were found shot and killed outside a southeast Atlanta home overnight on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 3200 block of Browns Mill Road around 12:40 a.m. regarding a person shot. There they found two men who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

One victim was found in the road and the other was found in the driveway of a home, the news station reported. Their identities were not released.

No information was provided on a suspected gunman or what may have led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Code complaint endangers Dunwoody’s beloved ‘Dino House’4h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
4h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
16h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout photo

Mom of slain teen says ex-West Georgia instructor was drunk, dangerous
16h ago
2 arrested in fatal Labor Day shooting at Decatur gas station
16h ago
Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
11h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top