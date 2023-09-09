2 found fatally shot outside SE Atlanta home

Two men were found shot and killed outside a southeast Atlanta home overnight on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 3200 block of Browns Mill Road around 12:40 a.m. regarding a person shot. There they found two men who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

One victim was found in the road and the other was found in the driveway of a home, the news station reported. Their identities were not released.

No information was provided on a suspected gunman or what may have led up to the shooting.

