Man arrested in April shooting that killed woman leaving Atlanta strip club

Jacori Echols was serving time in prison when he was arrested again

By
16 minutes ago
A man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a woman in April, just moments after she left a strip club near downtown Atlanta, police said.

Jacori Echols is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and was booked into the Fulton County Jail without bond. He is accused in the death of 21-year-old Camryn Price of South Carolina, police said.

The shooting happened April 4 as Price and a man were leaving the area of Magic City on Forsyth Street after the club closed. Around 3:20 a.m., police said their Cadillac Escalade was struck by gunfire near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton streets and they stopped for help on the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector.

Police confirmed they found the Cadillac riddled with bullets and its back window shattered under the Memorial Drive overpass. Price was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver was not shot, authorities added.

Price died from her injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Echols was serving time at Jackson State Prison in connection with a Cobb County case when he was arrested in the fatal shooting, Atlanta police said.

He was sentenced in August 2019 in a Cobb courtroom to five years after pleading guilty to charges of financial identity fraud in a 2018 incident, records show. A May 2023 arrest in Atlanta on charges including hit-and-run and reckless driving meant that Echols violated his probation in the case, court records show, and he began serving time in prison in late September.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia scores new legal victory over Alabama in 'water wars' challenge
