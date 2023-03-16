BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One person was killed in a shooting in southeast Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Atlanta police are investigating in the 300 block of Hill Street just north of I-20 and not far from Oakland Cemetery, a department spokesman confirmed. Video footage from NewsChopper 2 showed a police presence in the area and yellow caution tape strung around the parking lot of a freestanding American Deli restaurant.

No details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting or the identity of the victim. Police did not say if a suspect had been identified.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. Witnesses told the news station they saw a man run from the scene with a gun, but police have not confirmed if a suspect is at large in the area.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

