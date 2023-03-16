BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating in the 300 block of Hill Street just north of I-20 and not far from Oakland Cemetery, a department spokesman confirmed. Video footage from NewsChopper 2 showed a police presence in the area and yellow caution tape strung around the parking lot of a freestanding American Deli restaurant.

No details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting or the identity of the victim. Police did not say if a suspect had been identified.