BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta

One person was killed in a shooting in southeast Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Atlanta police are investigating in the 300 block of Hill Street just north of I-20 and not far from Oakland Cemetery, a department spokesman confirmed. Video footage from NewsChopper 2 showed a police presence in the area and yellow caution tape strung around the parking lot of a freestanding American Deli restaurant.
No details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting or the identity of the victim. Police did not say if a suspect had been identified.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. Witnesses told the news station they saw a man run from the scene with a gun, but police have not confirmed if a suspect is at large in the area.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Murray Close