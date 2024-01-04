Warrants: Atlanta police arrest 3 in unrelated homicide investigations

Roker was booked into the Fulton County Jail and remains there without bond.

The next arrest came less than a week after a fatal shooting in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood Dec. 18.

Leonardo Zachary Metelus, 23, was arrested on a murder charge just four days after the shooting on Peters Street, jail records show. Metelus is accused of shooting 24-year-old Tabakus Monroe twice in the head with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to his warrant. The shooting took place on the same block as the apartment complex where Metelus lived.

Metelus was booked into the Fulton jail Dec. 22 and remains there without bond.

A third arrest was made Dec. 28 in a case that was just over a year old.

Javon Williams, 30, was taken into custody on a murder charge related to a fatal shooting in December 2022 at the City Park Apartments along Fairburn Road, according to an arrest warrant. Williams is accused of killing 20-year-old Zicorey Kenner by shooting him in the head.

Kenner was seriously injured by the gunshot and died after spending several days in the hospital, police said. Officers were called to the apartment complex around 2:20 p.m. and, as they investigated the shooting scene, several children were dropped off by their school bus. At the scene, police said they communicated with the children and their parents to ensure they could not see the aftermath of the shooting.

“We only let them pass when we had clear control of the scene and nothing horrific they could observe while they were passing by,” a police spokesman said.

Williams is facing one count of murder and also has an arrest warrant out of Walton County, jail records show. He remains in the Fulton jail without bond.