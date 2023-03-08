1 dead in shooting in SW Atlanta near I-75, police say

Atlanta police responded to a shooting call around 2:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue between I-75 and I-85. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description was provided for the suspect, who was on foot at the time of the shooting, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News.