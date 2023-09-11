Charges upgraded to murder for siblings arrested in SW Atlanta drive-by shooting

Charges have been upgraded to murder for a brother and sister who were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta earlier this month, police said.

On the evening of Sept. 3, Atlanta police were called to the 400 block of Whitehall Street in Mechanicsville, where they found 30-year-old Alexus Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died after the suspects, Joshua Crawford, 20, and Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford, 30, of Atlanta, were already in the Fulton County Jail.

According to investigators, at about 6:45 p.m., an SUV drove up to the location on Whitehall Street, home to a Shell gas station and chicken wing restaurant, and shots were fired at Anderson.

After getting a description of the SUV, police said the Georgia State Patrol located the vehicle and arrested the suspects Sept. 4.

Joshua Crawford was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and attempting to flee and elude police, while Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Anderson died from her injuries Friday, leading to the upgraded charges, police said. No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation, including a possible motive for the shooting.

Last weekend, another drive-by shooting in Mechanicsville left three people injured and several vehicles damaged. According to authorities, a suspect in a dark-colored sedan drove past the victims, a man and two women, and opened fire. No arrests have been made in that case.

