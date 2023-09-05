2 men arrested in deadly shootings miles apart in NW Atlanta

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the separate shooting deaths of a man and a woman two hours apart in northwest Atlanta over Labor Day weekend.

The victims were among five people killed by gunfire across the city between early Saturday and Sunday, authorities said.

Winston Muhammad, 75, of Atlanta, is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot 64-year-old Kathy Mouldr at a home near Westside Park following an argument over eviction, police said. Officers responded around noon to the 900 block of Margaret Place and found the woman, who was not breathing. She died at a hospital.

Muhammad, who police said was a “known acquaintance” of Mouldr, was identified a person of interest and arrested later that day.

About two hours earlier, police were called to the troubled Magnolia Park apartment complex on Magnolia Way. The complex is about 4 miles from Westside Park in the Vine City neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Cordale Duncan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police identified 28-year-old Allen Pitts of Rex as a suspect. Warrants were obtained and officers arrested him that day without incident.

Pitts and Duncan had known each other since they were 4 years old and grew up playing baseball together, the victim’s sister, Chartovia Duncan, wrote in a GoFundMe page.

“My brother loved to laugh, smile, dance and play video games,” she wrote. “He was very friendly and kind.”

Magnolia Park, which is split into two addresses, is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Police did not provide details about the arrests of Muhammad and Pitts. They were taken to the Fulton County Jail and are each facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online records. The two incidents are not believed to be connected, police said.

