Police need help identifying suspect in fatal SW Atlanta gas station shooting

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a fatal shooting at a gas station in southwest Atlanta last week.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Gordon Terrace and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Mozley Park neighborhood. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, police said. Adonnis Williams, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Williams was shot around 10:50 p.m. the night before at a Shell station on MLK Drive. He then made his way around the corner to the 100 block of Gordon Terrace, where he collapsed along the western side of a residence, according to an incident report.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities said two 9mm shell casings and 23 bullets were recovered at the scene.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the suspect at the gas station moments before the shooting. He was seen wearing a black jacket, with a white hoodie underneath, and black pants.

Atlanta police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477, or to text a tip to 274637. There is a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment, police said.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

