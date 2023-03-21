Police need help identifying suspect in fatal SW Atlanta gas station shooting

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Gordon Terrace and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Mozley Park neighborhood. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, police said. Adonnis Williams, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Williams was shot around 10:50 p.m. the night before at a Shell station on MLK Drive. He then made his way around the corner to the 100 block of Gordon Terrace, where he collapsed along the western side of a residence, according to an incident report.