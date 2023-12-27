BREAKING | Woman shot, killed near McDonald’s in SW Atlanta

A woman was fatally shot outside a McDonald’s in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but police confirmed the shooting happened at 1166 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in the city’s West End neighborhood. The victim was found dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.

A motive is unclear, and police have not said if any arrests have been made. Homicide investigators are at the scene outside the fast-food restaurant, which was roped off with caution tape, photos showed.