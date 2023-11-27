Wounded man dropped off near City Hall named suspect in nearby homicide

A man who was dropped off near City Hall in downtown Atlanta with a gunshot wound last week has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a different location, police said.
Jason Foster, 27, of Hampton, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday on counts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, online records show. Foster has been in police custody since Nov. 20 when he collapsed on the sidewalk outside City Hall while suffering from a gunshot wound.
About 20 minutes after Foster was reported injured, officers were called to another shooting scene at an apartment complex on Peters Street, Atlanta police said. There, they found 27-year-old Robert David Kirkland shot to death.
Police quickly determined the shootings were linked but shared few other details. Foster was taken to the hospital, where he was considered stable. He has since been released from treatment and booked into jail.
The driver who dropped off Foster near City Hall was detained, police said at the time, but officials did not say if he was arrested.
Kirkland, who lived at the apartment complex where he was killed, would have turned 28 on Monday, according to a GoFundMe page created by family members to raise money for his funeral. Kirkland was a music producer, his sister wrote on the fundraising site, where she called him a great role model.
“David taught me everything I needed to know and he wasn’t done teaching me,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that he passed away due to gun violence when he was the most genuine and authentic man I knew.”
