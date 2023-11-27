Wounded man dropped off near City Hall named suspect in nearby homicide

A man who was dropped off near City Hall in downtown Atlanta with a gunshot wound last week has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a different location, police said.

Jason Foster, 27, of Hampton, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday on counts of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, online records show. Foster has been in police custody since Nov. 20 when he collapsed on the sidewalk outside City Hall while suffering from a gunshot wound.

About 20 minutes after Foster was reported injured, officers were called to another shooting scene at an apartment complex on Peters Street, Atlanta police said. There, they found 27-year-old Robert David Kirkland shot to death.