Man charged in Atlanta fatal shooting surrenders at Fulton jail

Charlie Cooper, 53, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He turned himself in at the jail April 3, police announced Monday.

On March 28, Atlanta police said they were called to the Metro Quik Mart along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta at about 7:20 p.m. and found a man shot and in critical condition. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Derrick Williams, was taken to the hospital and later died.