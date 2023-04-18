Man charged in Atlanta fatal shooting surrenders at Fulton jail

A man accused in a fatal shooting along Metropolitan Parkway last month surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail, police said.
Charlie Cooper, 53, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He turned himself in at the jail April 3, police announced Monday.
On March 28, Atlanta police said they were called to the Metro Quik Mart along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta at about 7:20 p.m. and found a man shot and in critical condition. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Derrick Williams, was taken to the hospital and later died.
Police did not say how Cooper was connected to the incident. No details were released on what may have led up to the shooting.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Cooper was released from the Dodge State Prison in Chester in May 2017 after being found guilty of several charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
